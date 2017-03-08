Register
23:26 GMT +308 March 2017
    European Council President Donald Tusk

    Poland in Bitter Fight to Stop Reelection of Polish EU President

    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Politics
    329031

    On Wednesday Poland cautioned other European Union member states that electing Donald Tusk for a second term as EU chairman would contradict the bloc’s traditions.

    EU leaders are set to meet this week in attempts to strengthen relations in the council before the departure of Britain from the bloc, but Warsaw’s concerns over EU leadership could potentially dampen the gathering. 

    European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a final media conference after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 26, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Brexit: EU Chief Donald Tusk Warns of 'Disintegration' of European Union

    Prime Minister Beata Szydlo wrote a letter encouraging EU leadership to consider European Parliament-member Jacek Saryusz-Wolski as a replacement for Tusk, whose term ends in May.

    She wrote, "An extension of the mandate of the European Council President against the position of the government of the country of (his) origin is at odds with the intergovernmental nature of the work of our Council."

    Poland’s issues with Tusk, the centrist former prime minister, stems from a fierce rivalry between him and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, one of the country’s most powerful political figures, and a cofounder of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS).

    Kaczynski maintains that Tusk took liberties with his position in the EU by interfering with Warsaw’s national affairs, particularly in December 2016, after Tusk criticized PiS when the opposition raised issues in Parliament. 

    European Council President Donald Tusk speaks to the press as he arrives in Valletta on February 2, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Andreas SOLARO
    Tusk 'Grotesquely' Ignores Polish Gov't Ahead of EU Council Election - FM

    Attending a cultural event at the time, Tusk said, "I appeal to those who hold real power in our country to respect the people, the principles and values of the constitution, the standing procedures and good practices," claiming that PiS was undermining the “European model of democracy."

    Szydlo noted the broad support that Tusk enjoys from EU leaders, writing that, "The pronounced support of such actions (the stand-off) on behalf of an EC president was unheard of."

    One unnamed German official said that Chancellor Angela Merkel appreciates Tusk’s work, and believes he will be re-elected with "overwhelming support."

    French President Francois Hollande also said he would continue backing Tusk, "even if, with a view to political balance, it would be the turn of a socialist — I try to have a vision that is more European than partisan or national,” adding, "I will not participate in this eviction."

    Although Saryusz-Wolski is not well known, it is common for a leader in Poland to be chosen without unanimity. The most recent example is when Jean-Claude Juncker was nominated as head of the Executive Commission in 2014, despite opposition from Hungary and Britain.

    The hostilities between Kaczynski and Tusk are said ot be personal, as Kaczynski holds Tusk "morally responsible" for his twin brother’s death in a 2010 plane crash over Russia. The crash was blamed on pilot error.

    reelection, Election, European Union, Jaroslav Kaczynski, Beata Szydlo, Donald Tusk, Europe
      avatar
      jas
      Tusk and those people are always lecturing about values. If their behavior displays their values, I want nothing to do with any vales like that.
    • Reply
      sapper
      I wouldn't vote for him anyway, he's bought and paid for by the elites!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      non-entities squabbling and it is 'their' country that suffers from their stupidity.
