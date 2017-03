BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Friday, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported that Tillerson intended to visit Japan, South Korea and China later this month to discuss the situation in the world and, particularly, in North Korea. The US official will reportedly meet with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi in Beijing.

"China would welcome the visit of the US secretary of state at the appropriate time. The parties are discussing this issue," Geng said at a briefing.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated over North Korea's missile launches since last year with the latest launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan being reportedly conducted earlier in the day. China, Japan and South Korea expressed concern over North Korea’s launch of missiles.