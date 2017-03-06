Tokyo Plans to Discuss North Korea's Missile Launches With Moscow

TOKYO (Sputnik) — It was earlier reported that Pyongyang has launched "four ballistic missiles" into the East Sea amid the joint US-South Korean military drills.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stated earlier that the DPRK launched four missiles in direction of the Sea of Japan, adding that three of them landed in Tokyo's exclusive economic zone some 250 kilometers west off the Japanese coast.

"We have already held contacts with the United States and South Korea, but now we are also considering the possibility of contacts with China and Russia," Kishida told journalists.

North Korea's nuclear program has been a source for concern for its closest neighbor, South Korea, as well as for the international community. On February 12, Pyongyang launched a medium-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan and declared the test successful. This and a number of previous launches were considered to be in violation of the UNSC resolutions by the United Nations.