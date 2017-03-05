'Russian Dossier' on Trump: How Fake Stories are Legitimized as Truth

Sources in US intelligence told CNN that the document was compiled by a "former British intelligence officer" and US investigators have corroborated some of the communications detailed in it.
"The document raises a lot of questions. Why is it a former British intelligence officer? If the US and Britain cooperate in intelligence why is US intelligence investigating information from the document? Why cannot London hand over the information to Washington to make the dossier public?" Igor Pshenichnikov, adviser for the president of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, wrote in an article for RIA Novosti.
The document also reads that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) allegedly collected compromising materials on Trump during his visit to Russia in 2013. The mysterious "former British intelligence officer" cited different "knowledgeable" sources, including a former Russian intelligence officer, a senior Kremlin official etc.
"Such a story can be easily made up by anyone who has a talent for writing, a fertile imagination and a knowledge of global affairs. The 'Russian dossier' on Trump is an almost ready script for a thriller. Just add some details, dialogues and the job is done," Pshenichnikov wrote.
Moreover, the expert emphasized that the document is not 100 percent fake when it comes to the names of countries, certain persons and their political or economic interests.
Pshenichnikov pointed out that the logic of such disinformation pieces is extremely simple: "If Trump has been to Russia then he is a Russian spy." But this simplicity is what makes those fake "reports" and "dossiers" so attractive and difficult to criticize.
"What is also important is that the 'Russian dossier' has been reviewed in a series of publications in different respectable media outlets. But their essence is the same: Trump has ties with Russia and therefore he cannot be US President," the author concluded.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik even tries to spin pro-Trump articles as "he's doomed" propaganda to try and discourage further resistance to the establishment. The left can try to steal language all it wants, doesn't mean I have to use it. The real resistance is from Trump. The leftist slaves are demanding more of the same neocon/globalist chaos and suffering. That's why the Democrats are just fine with Obama lying about wanting correction of injustice. The change they want is for a radical new global state that is controlled by an alliance of wealthy international criminals and corporations, not for the US to prosper as the US.
jas
The real resistance is for personal and economic freedom of a truly republican reformation. One can't resist what they already advocate for. The left have the government they want, the media they want, and the wars that they want. The resistance is to change that, to change the foreign intervention etc.