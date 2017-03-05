Trump Comes 'Under Fire', Making Any Deal With Russia 'Hardly Possible'

Trump's initiatives on healthcare and immigration have hit a roadblock, the expert noted.
"The same is true of Washington's foreign policy due to a relentless campaign aimed at accusing different members of the administration of ostensible contacts with Russian ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak and other Russia officials. Any progress in Washington's relations with Russia is nearly impossible at the moment," he said. "Trump and his closest allies are constantly under fire. Essentially, the White House has been paralyzed."
Olevich described Trump's current situation as extremely complex, adding that his administration was deprived of a honeymoon period that all new teams receive after the election.
Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Washington should improve its strained relationship with Russia, suggesting that both countries could work together on tackling Daesh and other terrorist groups. However, he has not unveiled any specific proposals yet.
According to recent rumors, Trump has become increasingly less willing to pursue a deal with Russia due to mounting domestic pressure on his team with regard to supposed illicit dealings with Moscow. Both, Trump and Russian officials have denied any wrongdoing.
First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov told Sputnik that Trump's entourage is making every effort to preserve the anti-Russian policy devised by the Obama administration, adding that it would be naïve to hope that the new team will drastically readjust its stance on Moscow.
Olevich suggested that Trump could break the impasse by addressing his supporters directly.
"Media outlets in the US are largely working against Trump. They are doing this openly. The intelligence community that he does not control is also working against him. In this situation the only force that he can lean on is the voters," the political analyst explained.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete ["The same is true of Washington's foreign policy due to a relentless campaign aimed at accusing different members of the administration of ostensible contacts with Russian ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak and other Russia officials. Any progress in Washington's relations with Russia is nearly impossible at the moment," he said. "Trump and his closest allies are constantly under fire. Essentially, the White House has been paralyzed."] Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A perfect occasion and time for a referendum "should the US pursue a peaceful and cohesive humanitarian relationship with Russia", Yes or No. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US doesn't do national referendums like that, but if it did;
double bonus
Trump needs to openly admit that his entire campaign was supervised, controlled, and run by both the Kremlin and the Russian Government;
plus the KGB, FSB, SVR, GRU, NKVD, Tcheka and say: "So What if it was?"
Challenge them! Say the entire Trump team was in constant contact with the Russian spy services on a daily [hourly] basis. So what if the Russians hacked
into the voting machines in those key Midwestern States like MI, OH, PA, NC, FL; and were instrumental in helping Trump to win the election? Trump won the electoral college fair and square!
[According to recent rumors, Trump has become increasingly less willing to pursue a deal with Russia due to mounting domestic pressure on his team with regard to supposed illicit dealings with Moscow. Both, Trump and Russian officials have denied any wrongdoing.]
Trump should just be openly and aggressively Pro-Russian, defy the media [Hillary] losers by immediately terminating all the Russian sanctions; and normalizing relations with Moscow right away.
ivanwa88
Let the people speak loudly again this time it cant be used as a political weapon against the duly elected government.
double bonus
it could be over 70% against Russia; because most people in
the US voted for Trump for jobs, not necessarily for Russia
and his initial favorable position towards Russia is proving
to be too politically costly for him, to get anything else done.
When you see Trump supporters getting beaten by leftists
you can say the same thing would happen in a referendum
as well?
Who in the US can promote a pro-Russian view
and not get politically assaulted by the US media,
and by protesters out on the streets?