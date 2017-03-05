Trump Comes 'Under Fire', Making Any Deal With Russia 'Hardly Possible'

Trump's initiatives on healthcare and immigration have hit a roadblock, the expert noted.

"The same is true of Washington's foreign policy due to a relentless campaign aimed at accusing different members of the administration of ostensible contacts with Russian ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak and other Russia officials. Any progress in Washington's relations with Russia is nearly impossible at the moment," he said. "Trump and his closest allies are constantly under fire. Essentially, the White House has been paralyzed."

Olevich described Trump's current situation as extremely complex, adding that his administration was deprived of a honeymoon period that all new teams receive after the election.

"Trump, his closest allies, senior defense officials and heads of other departments have come under fire right after [the administration] came to power. Each day he is left with less room for maneuver," he said.

Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Washington should improve its strained relationship with Russia, suggesting that both countries could work together on tackling Daesh and other terrorist groups. However, he has not unveiled any specific proposals yet.

According to recent rumors, Trump has become increasingly less willing to pursue a deal with Russia due to mounting domestic pressure on his team with regard to supposed illicit dealings with Moscow. Both, Trump and Russian officials have denied any wrongdoing.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov told Sputnik that Trump's entourage is making every effort to preserve the anti-Russian policy devised by the Obama administration, adding that it would be naïve to hope that the new team will drastically readjust its stance on Moscow.

Senior Democrats and Republicans have reached a consensus on foreign policy, the Russian politician added. "Furthermore, all of them represent the interests of large [American] corporations which are seeking to increase their shares in the global market," he explained, adding that they hope to gain certain economic benefits by exerting further pressure on Russia.

Olevich suggested that Trump could break the impasse by addressing his supporters directly.

"Media outlets in the US are largely working against Trump. They are doing this openly. The intelligence community that he does not control is also working against him. In this situation the only force that he can lean on is the voters," the political analyst explained.

