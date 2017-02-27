Indian Foreign Secretary to Visit US Amid Safety Concerns for Indians

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will begin his four-day visit to US for bilateral discussions with the senior Trump administration officials. The agenda of discussions include the H1B visa issue and India will convey its concerns in case of clampdown by the Trump administration. Apart from that, safety of Indians is also expected to come up during his discussions with the Trump administration. An Indian techie was shot dead in a Kansas bar in an apparent hate crime which has raised concerns about the safety of Indians in US.

The H1B visa is non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical and technical expertise in specialized fields. The technology companies depend on it to hire employees each year. If the Trump administration put a curb on the H1B visa then it will adversely impact the Indian IT professionals.

Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will also hold talks on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During his visit Indian Foreign Secretary will meet Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan and Minority leader Nancy Pelosi. He will also have meetings with the chairpersons of key Congressional Committees.

India has raised its concern regarding the H1B visa issue earlier also. During a meeting with the visiting US Congressional delegation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while describing the role and importance of skilled Indian talent in enriching the US economy and society urged US to have a balanced and farsighted perspective on the movement of skilled professionals.

According an estimate, US issues around 65,000 H1B visa each year and Indians account for a major share of this visa.

"This is the first time that a very senior Indian official is going to US since Donald Trump took over. Since Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj is unwell which is why there is even more responsibility lies with the Foreign Secretary. Issue of H 1B visa will definitely will come up. Apart from that safety of Indian students who are studying in different universities in US and also large number of Indians working in different parts of US their safety will definitely will come up. There is different environment in US after Trump came into power," said Robinder Sachdev of the Virginia-based US Indian Political Action Committee.