Turkey, Russia Studying Options for Syria Settlement Issue - Erdogan's Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In March 2016, the administration of Rojava, a region in the north of Syria with large Kurdish population, declared autonomy. The Syrian government responded by saying that the Kurds’ unilateral decision had no legal power.

"Yes, we [Russia, Turkey] have disagreements on the problem of Kurds and on the Syrian settlement. And these two issues are being closely, carefully examined by the diplomats and leaders of the two countries," Cevik said.

Turkey believes Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), prominent in Rojava, to be affiliated the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey. Ankara was also against PYD's participation in the Astana settlement talks.