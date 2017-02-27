Turkey Grateful to Russia for Support in Al-Bab Operation - Erdogan's Aide

The operation has been criticized by Damascus who has accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.
"[Russian President Vladimir Putin] is providing large support to Turkey. We are very grateful to him for his position on Syria. The Turkish Army carried out a very successful operation in al-Bab. Today al-Bab is controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces… al-Bab is a town that is very important to us strategically… I think we would not have been able to conduct a successful operation in al-Bab without Russian support and we are very grateful to Putin and Russia Armed Forces for the cooperation on that issue," Cevik said.
On Friday, Chief of the Turkish General Staff Hulusi Akar said that al-Bab was under control and the goals of the Euphrates Shield operation in Syria had been achieved.
