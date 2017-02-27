Register
    Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo, Syria.

    Turkey Grateful to Russia for Support in Al-Bab Operation - Erdogan's Aide

    © REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail
    19202

    Successful Turkish operation in Syria's al-Bab would have been impossible without Russian support and Ankara is grateful to Moscow, the Turkish president's chief adviser Ilnur Cevik said Monday.

    Syrian army soldiers help a family fleeing rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo into the Tariq Al Bab area that is controlled by Syrian government forces East of Aleppo, Syria, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Daesh Terrorists Flee Al-Bab as FSA, Turkish Soldiers Seize the City Center
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Euphrates Shield operation by Turkey and Syrian opposition began on August 24, 2016. The city of Jarabulus in northern Syria was captured before the offensive on al-Bab began. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation was to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

    The operation has been criticized by Damascus who has accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

    "[Russian President Vladimir Putin] is providing large support to Turkey. We are very grateful to him for his position on Syria. The Turkish Army carried out a very successful operation in al-Bab. Today al-Bab is controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces… al-Bab is a town that is very important to us strategically… I think we would not have been able to conduct a successful operation in al-Bab without Russian support and we are very grateful to Putin and Russia Armed Forces for the cooperation on that issue," Cevik said.

    On Friday, Chief of the Turkish General Staff Hulusi Akar said that al-Bab was under control and the goals of the Euphrates Shield operation in Syria had been achieved.

