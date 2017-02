MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Erdogan will travel to Moscow on March 9-10 for talks with Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

"Of course, this will be one of the important issues, they will discuss this topic," Ilnur Cevik said Monday.

"Syria is an important issue. Moscow and Ankara have established a ceasefire, and now they are working on a political resolution, and they should discuss this topic in detail," Cevik said.