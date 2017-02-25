Informal US-North Korea Talks Scrapped Over Visa Denial to Korean Diplomat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korean Foreign Ministry’s chief in charge of US affairs, Choe Son Hui, was to meet with former US officials in New York on March 1-2, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks were scheduled to take place near the UN headquarters, where North Korea has a permanent mission, the outlet said. The reason for denying entry to the Korean female diplomat had not been disclosed, it added.

The meeting, the first since Donald Trump became US president in January, might have been torpedoed by Pyongyang’s newest ballistic missile test and the recent killing of the North Korean leader’s half-brother at a Kuala Lumpur airport. The apparent cause of Kim Jong Nam's death was the VX nerve agent.