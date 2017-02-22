Register
15:08 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, a TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea

    Burgers vs Sanctions: Will Trump’s New Approach to North Korea Bear Fruit?

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon, File
    Politics
    Get short URL
    117810

    An upcoming meeting between North Korean and US representatives may herald a shift in the relationship between Pyongyang and Washington.

    A pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea
    © AFP 2016/ Lee Jin-man
    US Lawmakers Want North Korea Back on Terrorism Sponsor List
    A new meeting between high-ranking North Korean representatives and former US officials is currently being prepared by Washington and Pyongyang, the Washington Post reports, citing sources.

    According to the newspaper, preparations for the meeting were complicated by events such as the recent North Korean ballistic missile test and the murder of Kim Jong-un’s half-brother, not to mention that the Department of State has apparently refused to approve entry visas for the North Korean representatives.

    Nevertheless, if this meeting – the first of its kind to be held on US soil in five years – does take place, it may offer a glimmer of hope amid the decades-old standoff between the two countries.

    Alexander Vorontsov, head of the Korean department of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies, told Sputnik Japan that the meetings between US and North Korean officials like the one that is currently being prepared are, in fact, not that uncommon.

    "Such meetings are in fact being held on a regular basis, but do not attract significant attention due to their status as 'track two' diplomacy. But the fact that this upcoming meeting has already attracted considerable attention from the US media suggests that the new US administration treats these unofficial meetings more seriously and has adopted a new approach. There may even be some kind of basis being prepared for increasing the level of dialogue," he said.

    Vorontsov pointed out that these conjectures appear quite logical considering one of the statements Donald Trump made during the presidential election campaign: when he said he could have a burger with Kim Jong-un.

    "It is obviously way too early to make some bold predictions based on that statement alone. But on the other hand, it appears very likely that Washington finally realized that the approach adopted by the previous administration didn’t work. For eight years the Obama administration stuck to the ‘carrot without stick’ method (towards North Korea) i.e. kept applying pressure without offering any incentives. This approach clearly failed as despite the imposed sanctions none of its goals were achieved. So Trump’s team now has to develop some kind of a new approach while Pyongyang gets its first opportunity to establish contact with them," he explained.

    Meanwhile, North Korea appears quite eager. According to Alexander Zhebin, chief of the Center for Korean Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies, Pyongyang’s enthusiasm may stem from the US reaction to the recent North Korean ballistic missile test.

    "This revival of contacts, if the meeting does take place, will occur after another ballistic missile test is conducted by North Korea – the first such test after Trump administration came to power. But the available information about the meeting suggests that despite this test, the US is still willing to talk with North Korea. Basically, the White House chose not to follow in the footsteps of the Obama administration and abstained from condemning the missile launch. This may indicate that the new administration is willing to actually negotiate regarding the North Korean missile program issue instead of simply slapping the country with sanctions," he said.

    If both the US and North Korea express a willingness to compromise, it may eventually result in the resumption of the six-party talks and help de-escalate tensions in the Asian-Pacific region, Zhebin surmised.

    Related:

    Malaysia Urges North Korea Embassy Official to Testify on Kim Jong Nam Murder
    Chinese FM Calls to Stop 'Sanctions-Nuclear Tests Circle' in North Korea Dispute
    Kim Jong-un Accelerating Rate of North Korea’s Missile, Nuclear Weapons Programs
    Tags:
    negotiations, ballistic missile program, meeting, diplomacy, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok