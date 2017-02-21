Russian FM Spokeswoman Slams Ukraine for Blocking UN Statement on Russian Envoy

"This is the real essence of the current Ukrainian authorities: they cannot do anything well, they only spoil everything for everyone, even for themselves," Zakharova said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the issue: "This is truly tragic news. You know that yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Churkin's family and the staff of Russia's Foreign Ministry. This is a huge loss. Against the backdrop of this loss, the behavior of our Ukrainian colleagues… is not at all as important compared to the loss that Russian diplomacy has suffered."
Along with diplomats from all over the world who expressed their condolences to Churkin's family, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it is difficult to overestimate the achievements of late Russian Ambassador: "For more than 10 years, sometimes in extremely stressful circumstances, he firmly and consistently defended Russia's position on major international issues, which required tremendous effort and dedication."
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Incredible idiocy of that imbecile called Poroshenko and his suit of cretins without comparison. They are not aware how much damage they do to themselves and to Ukrainian people. That will stick to Ukrainians in general as very stupid idiots of all times. I always said that you will always get what you deserve. That applies for Ukrainians as well, they were calling for trouble and they got them in abundance. Suits them well. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I guess after Ukraine threatened to nuke Russia and pushed for a nuclear attack on Russia there is no depth of depravity they cant sink to?
As human beings we respect all noble souls and those that distinguish there lives with outstanding service to their people and their nation.
Vitaly Churkin was certainly all of that and more he must have relished the last 18 mths as Russia stopped the ruthless blood letting pirates of NATO when Russia boldly stepped into Syria and said no more carnage for Imperialism and Hegemony.
Vitaly certainly took some heat as it was a torturous time since the Soviet collapse he faced the unrelenting pressure head on and showed what Slav blood stood for in the end his heart had lived a 1000 years. R.I.P.