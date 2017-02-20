Register
    Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin

    Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin Dies

    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin died at the age of 64, just a day before his 65th birthday, in New York on Monday.

    "A prominent Russian diplomat has passed away while at work. We'd like to express our sincere condolences to Vitaly Churkin's family," Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement available on its official website.

    Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yevgeniy Zagaynov said about Churkin that he kept working "till the very end."

    The representative of the UN Secretary-General said that the UN was shocked by the news, extending their condolences to Moscow.

    No further details are available at the moment.

    Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin was born in Moscow in 1952. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1974, beginning his decades-long career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shortly.

    Ambassador Churkin served as Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations since 2006. Prior to this appointment, he was Ambassador at Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (2003-2006), Ambassador to Canada (1998-2003), Ambassador to Belgium and Liaison Ambassador to NATO and WEU (1994-1998), Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation to the talks on Former Yugoslavia (1992-1994), Director of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR/Russian Federation (1990-1992).

    Vitaly Churkin held a Ph.D. in history. He is survived by his wife and two children.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    UN, Vitaly Churkin, Russia
      Mikhas
      What a great loss to the world. This was untimely and highly suspicious. May this great man rest in peace.
    • Reply
      avatar
      orfano
      Deepest Condolences to members of his family, to the UN, to the Russian Government and people. He was a great man and will be missed.
    • Reply
      drblack
      Wetwork.
