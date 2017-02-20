Register
05:29 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Barack Obama pauses during his last press conference at the White House in Washington, US, January 18, 2017.

    Obama’s ‘Red Line’ on Syria Was a ‘Colossal Mistake’ - Former Security Adviser

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 21 0 0

    Retired General Jim Jones, the first national security adviser to former US president Barack Obama, has fiercely criticized the president’s actions on Syria, calling it a “colossal mistake” to draw a “red line.”

    A Syrian army soldier takes aim in the government sector of the town of Houwayqa, which is besieged by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, in the northeastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad
    US-Led Coalition Envoy Considers Russia, Iran, Turkey 'Main Influencers on the Ground' in Syria
    The former top security counsel to Obama said during an interview with CNN that the former president failed to live up to his threats to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, which resulted in "loss of  confidence" in "a very important part of the world."

    He was referring to Obama's famous statement that using chemical weapons would be a "red line" Assad must not cross.

    "We have been very clear to the Assad regime, but also to other players on the ground, that a red line for us is, we start seeing a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or being utilized. That would change my calculus. That would change my equation," Obama said back in 2012. However, the US president later backed away from his words.

    "I didn't set a red line. The world set a red line when governments representing 98% of the world's population said the use of chemical weapons is abhorrent and passed a treaty forbidding their use even when countries are engaged in war," he said one year later.

    In 2013, chemical gas was used near Aleppo. Both the Syrian officials and the opposition militants have repeatedly blamed each other for the attack.

    Jones is believed to be one of four contenders for the newly-vacant position of national security advisor to Obama's successor, President Donald Trump.

    In an interview regarding his former role, Jones said the position needs a "strategic thinker."

    "[It has] got to be someone who understands that the coordination, the strategic coordination of the inner agency… someone who can resist and cause the [National Security Council] to resist getting involved in the tactical operations of our efforts around the world," Jones said.

    Jones denied any recent contacts with the White House, but said he would like to offer advice to "the person that does take the job, because it's so very important."

    Related:

    Iranian Parliament Speaker Says Moscow, Tehran 'Have Common Goal' in Syria
    Saudi Official Believes Russia's Role in Syria 'Very Important'
    Syria Truce Likely to Succeed as Russia, Turkey Have 'Assets on the Ground'
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, National Security, Bashar al-Assad, Barack Obama, Jim Jones, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok