US, Turkish Deputy Leaders Discuss Efforts to Defeat Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. Pence praised Turkey for its role in the US-led campaign against Daesh, which is outlawed in the US, Turkey, Russia and many other countries.

"Both leaders agreed that they would not allow Iran to undermine stability in the region. The two leaders also discussed ways to accelerate our joint efforts to defeat ISIS [Daesh]," the statement read.

The US vice president offered the Turkish prime minister condolences for Friday’s bombing outside a judicial building in Viransehir in southern Turkey that killed a toddler and wounded a dozen of other people. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier it was reported that Chief of the Turkish General Staff Hulusi Akar called on the US-led coalition to boost support for Ankara's operation in Syria

Turkey intervened in northern Syria by launching Operation Euphrates Shield, aimed at combating Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, in late August 2016. Since then the Turkish-led forces have driven Daesh from a number of settlements in northern Syria, such as Jarabulus. On August 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara would continue the operation in northern Syria until the PYD threat was eliminated.

The Operation Euphrates Shield has been widely criticized by Damascus and the Kurds as violating Syrian sovereignty.