Child Dead, 15 Wounded in Southeast Turkey Blast - Governor

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The explosion took place outside a residential complex housing local judgicial officials
#Turkey: Massive car bomb attack in #Viranşehir in southeastern #Turkey. pic.twitter.com/YouAkEEqDo— WorldOnAlert (@worldonalert) February 17, 2017
Explosion in #Turkey kills at least 2 including a 3 year old child with 20 injured. Latest pictures from the scene:#Turkey #Viranşehir pic.twitter.com/HEJ9vxtUgl— Suhail Mohammed (@shadowwraiths) February 17, 2017
"A three-year-old child was killed and 15 people were wounded in a car bomb blast," the governor said in statement.
A Turkish police source earlier told Sputnik that at least three people were killed in the blast.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It is only the beginning. As the turkish army is killing more ISIS, it will boomerang inside Turkey. A large part of the Turks are supporters of any group with an Islamist goal. Erdogan has encouraged the growth of Islamists, they are now expressing their disagreement with Erdogan's killing their allies.
vigilante
Turkey is falling into a state of total insecurity that would take a toll on the economy.