Child Dead, 15 Wounded in Southeast Turkey Blast - Governor

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The explosion took place outside a residential complex housing local judgicial officials

​"A three-year-old child was killed and 15 people were wounded in a car bomb blast," the governor said in statement.

A Turkish police source earlier told Sputnik that at least three people were killed in the blast.