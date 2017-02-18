Ukrainian President, NATO Chief Discuss Escalation of Donbass Conflict

© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin Kiev Maintains Partial Trade With Donbass to Reintegrate Region – Poroshenko

KIEV (Sputnik) — During the meeting Poroshenko and Stoltenberg agreed to intensify efforts within framework of NATO's trust funds established to support Kiev, the statement added.

"President Petro Poroshenko held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg within the framework of the working visit to Germany. The head of state informed the NATO secretary general about a complicated security situation in Donbass and about a significant escalation of tensions [in the region]," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian leader also invited delegations from NATO's North Atlantic Council to visit the Eastern European country in 2017.

In late December 2016, the so-called Ukrainian volunteer fighters group exerted a trade and economic blockade of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

However, the controversial initiative on the part of nationalist battalions has backfired on Kiev: the breakaway Donbass regions used to supply anthracite coal used to produce heat and energy in Ukraine.

On Monday the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party called upon the Ukrainian leader to urgently convene a session of the National Security Council to "discuss the halt of the unlawful blocking of railways in Donetsk and Lugansk regions."

