ICRC Insists on 'Safety Zones' in Donbass Under Neutral Intermediary - President

MUNICH (Sputnik) — He explained that the idea behind the proposal was to reinforce the protection of the pieces of vital infrastructure under international humanitarian law.

"We have proposed the establishment of a number of 'safety zones' for the purpose of enhancing the protection of vital infrastructure — water, gas or electricity plants or lines — on or close to the front line. We are keen to see this proposal progress," Maurer said.

Of that money, $150 million are needed for filed operations in Syria.

"Our budget just for Syria, which is our largest operation, for this year is just over 178 million Swiss Francs, of which we still need 150 million," Maurer said.

"In terms of the process, their creation must be agreed upon by all parties to the conflict, directly or through a neutral intermediary like the ICRC," he said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said in January that the United Nations would be a co-chair of the upcoming Syrian Donors Conference in Brussels, proposed by EU chief diplomat Federica Mogherini.

An international conference on war-torn Syria in London last year pledged a record $10 billion after UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon laid out three main objectives: raising $7 billion in immediate humanitarian aid, mustering long-term support, and protecting civilians.

According to Mogherini, April would be the preferred month to hold the Syrian Donors Conference.