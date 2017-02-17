Trilateral Contact Group to Hold Regular Talks on Syrian Truce - Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia, Turkey and Iran, as three guarantors of the ceasefire , set up a permanent contact group at the second round of Astana talks on Thursday. The trilateral group aims to maintain the nationwide cessation of hostilities in effect since late December in Syria.

"The joint team will hold regular consultations on compliance by the parties with the ceasefire, investigations of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 violations, prevention of the escalation of violence and assistance in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Syria," the ministry's press service said.

The Kazakh ministry said Astana was ready to further provide a platform to international efforts in stabilizing the Syrian crisis.

