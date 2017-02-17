Russia Delivers Aid to Over 3,500 Syrian Residents in 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – Russian servicemen have delivered humanitarian aid to more than 3,500 civilians in Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation informs in a daily bulletin.

"The total weight of the humanitarian cargo delivered to the Syrian Arab Republic and passed on to the population amounted to 26.7 tonnes [metric tons]," the Friday statement says, adding that the aid was delivered in the course of eight humanitarian operations, five of them conducted in the city of Aleppo.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Russia Passes Seven Tons of Aid to Residents of Syria

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011, particularly by the activities of Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia, that the Syrian government forces have been struggling against.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria.

On Friday, the Russian reconciliation center informed that Russian planes had delivered 20.6 tonnes of food received by the Syrian authorities through UN channels to the Deir ez-Zor area in Syria.