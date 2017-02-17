US Declines to Confirm Safe Zones Creation in Northern Syria Amid Policy Review

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian National Council Co-chair Ilham Ehmed said in an interview with Firat News Agency that the safe zones proposed by the Trump administration would be created in areas under control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

"We will not get ahead of internal discussions related to the administration’s review of Syria policy," the official stated on Thursday when asked to comment on the safe zones proposal.

On January 25, Trump said he intends to create safe zones in Syria to help refugees displaced by the ongoing conflict.

At present, the US Department of Defense is in the process of conducting a 30-day review of the strategy to defeat Daesh terror group.

Defense Department spokesman Christopher Sherwood told Sputnik it would be inappropriate to speculate about creation of the safe zones at this point.

"The Department of Defense will work closely with the State Department and the Intelligence Community in a deliberate manner to develop options for the President for military operations against ISIS [Daesh] and will meet the President’s timeline," Sherwood said. "It would be inappropriate for me to speculate on what those elements would be before the President can make a decision."

On Wednesday, CNN reported that defense officials may recommend the White House to deploy ground troops to Syria to boost the fight against the terrorists.

Syrian President Bashar Assad said on February 10 that Trump's idea on establishing safe zones in Syria is absolutely unrealistic.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi also commented on the proposed measure, noting that he did not see in Syria the conditions to establish successful safe zones, and that peace was necessary to achieve true safety in the region.

The establishment of a safe zone implies guarantees to civilians in that area of not being targeted by any party in Syria's conflict.