Register
01:39 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Aerial image of a neighborhood damaged by Turkish airstrikes in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, in Aleppo province, Syria (File)

    US Declines to Confirm Safe Zones Creation in Northern Syria Amid Policy Review

    © AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 52 0 0

    US authorities would not disclose internal discussions related to the Syria policy review ordered by President Donald Trump, a US Department of State official told Sputnik.

    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    US Plans to Send Troops to Syria 'May Cause Problems'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian National Council Co-chair Ilham Ehmed said in an interview with Firat News Agency that the safe zones proposed by the Trump administration would be created in areas under control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

    "We will not get ahead of internal discussions related to the administration’s review of Syria policy," the official stated on Thursday when asked to comment on the safe zones proposal.

    On January 25, Trump said he intends to create safe zones in Syria to help refugees displaced by the ongoing conflict.

    At present, the US Department of Defense is in the process of conducting a 30-day review of the strategy to defeat Daesh terror group.

    Defense Department spokesman Christopher Sherwood told Sputnik it would be inappropriate to speculate about creation of the safe zones at this point.

    "The Department of Defense will work closely with the State Department and the Intelligence Community in a deliberate manner to develop options for the President for military operations against ISIS [Daesh] and will meet the President’s timeline," Sherwood said. "It would be inappropriate for me to speculate on what those elements would be before the President can make a decision."

    The White House on the morning of the first full day of President Donald Trump's administration, in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Moscow Hopes for Balanced Stance of New US Administration on Syria 'After Obama Didn't Cope With Obligations'
    On Wednesday, CNN reported that defense officials may recommend the White House to deploy ground troops to Syria to boost the fight against the terrorists.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad said on February 10 that Trump's idea on establishing safe zones in Syria is absolutely unrealistic.

    UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi also commented on the proposed measure, noting that he did not see in Syria the conditions to establish successful safe zones, and that peace was necessary to achieve true safety in the region.

    The establishment of a safe zone implies guarantees to civilians in that area of not being targeted by any party in Syria's conflict.

    Related:

    Tensions Ease as Syrian Gov’t, Opposition Return to Negotiating Table
    Damascus Vows to Honor Syrian Ceasefire, But Says Will React if Truce Violated
    Damascus Calls on Turkey to Close Borders to Terrorists Trying to Enter Syria
    Tags:
    safe zones, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok