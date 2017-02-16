NATO Received Libya's Request for Help in Establishing Defense Institutions

© AFP 2016/ Mahmud Turkia UN Alarmed by Reports of Military Forces' Attempts to Derail Libya Peace Process

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – After in 2011 Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled and killed the country has been plunged in a deep crisis. The country is currently ruled by two governments, by a nation-wide elected parliament in Tobruk, in eastern Libya, and by the General National Congress in Tripoli. At the same time, some parts of the country are not controlled by the government as they are seized by armed groups, including Daesh.

"Last night I received a formal request from Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj requesting NATO’s advice and expertise in the field of defenseand security institution-building … this request has now been received in the North Atlantic Council we’ll discuss how to take it forward as soon as possible."

Backed by the UN, a government of national accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj was established. However, it was not supported by the parliament in Tobruk.

The Libyan National Army is not under command of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Gen. Haftar is supported by the Tobruk-based government.