NATO Received Libya's Request for Help in Establishing Defense Institutions

"Last night I received a formal request from Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj requesting NATO’s advice and expertise in the field of defenseand security institution-building … this request has now been received in the North Atlantic Council we’ll discuss how to take it forward as soon as possible."
Backed by the UN, a government of national accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj was established. However, it was not supported by the parliament in Tobruk.
The Libyan National Army is not under command of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Gen. Haftar is supported by the Tobruk-based government.
