Register
19:15 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    General view of buildings ravaged by fighting in Sirte, Libya (File)

    'No One Else Can Do That': Italy Seeks Russia's Help in Resolving Libyan Crisis

    © AP Photo/ Manu Brabo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    143930

    Russia is being urged to play a key role in stabilizing Libya, an article in the Times read. According to the newspaper, Italy is turning to Russia for help is resolving the migrant crisis in Europe stemming from an influx of Libyan refugees.

    Libyan troops loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ ABDULLAH DOMA
    Putin and Trump Working Together in Libya? There's a Very Good Chance
    "Italy has always had close ties with Russia, and now that we want a peaceful, unified Libya, we will be happy if Russia wants it too," Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Mario Giro was quoted as saying by the Times.

    The article warned that such an initiative is very risky since it could give Moscow a "new foothold in North Africa and control of a migrant flow that Europe is seeking to halt."

    The European Union has been struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis which escalated in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of people form the Middle East and North Africa seeking asylum in the EU member states.

    According to official data, in 2016, 181,000 migrants from North Africa have arrived in Italy, with over 4,500 dead in the Mediterranean Sea on their way to the European coast.

    Migrants are seen at the stern of the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, a day after they were rescued along with other migrants near the coasts of Libya, in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 28, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Giorgos Moutafis
    Italy-Libya Migrant Deal 'Makes Good Sense' as EU Secures External Border
    It is no surprise that Russia is being asked to help normalize the situation in Libya, according to Ivan Konovalov, a military expert and director of the Center of Strategic Environment.

    "Russia is the only country that proved to the world that it knows how to fight terrorism. Russia doesn’t change its posture. This is very important. Russia’s military success in Syria proves this fact. Syria is now on its way to peaceful talks. This is what Russia did. And no one else can do that. There is no one else to ask," Konovalov told Radio Sputnik.

    Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a conversation with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano. Following the talks, Alfano said that he saw interest for cooperation from the Russian side.

    However, according to the article in the Times, Russia’s intention to help curb the migrant flow from Libya stems from its plan to restore influence in the region, rather than from humanitarian motivation.

    Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in international waters off the coast of Northern Norway on October 17, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Norwegian Royal Airforce/NTB Scanpix
    Russia Conducting No Talks on Creating Military Bases in Libya
    In recent years, Moscow has been building ties with Libyan National Army commander General Khalifa Haftar controlling the east part of the country.

    After in 2011 Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled and killed the country has been plunged in a deep crisis. The country is currently ruled by two governments, by a nation-wide elected parliament in Tobruk, in eastern Libya, and by the General National Congress in Tripoli. At the same time, some parts of the country are not controlled by the government as they are seized by armed groups, including Daesh.

    Backed by the UN, a government of national accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj was established. However, it was not supported by the parliament in Tobruk.

    The Libyan National Army is not under command of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Gen. Haftar is supported by the Tobruk-based government.

    "The Kremlin has been cultivating a relationship with Haftar," Bloomberg commentator Leonid Bershidsky wrote, pointing to the general's visit to Moscow late last year, and his visit to Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in January, "where he held a teleconference with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu" regarding the fight against international terrorism.

    According to Konovalov, now the most important thing for Libya is to defeat terrorists and Gen. Haftar is the man fighting terrorism.

    "Europe turns a blind eye on the situation in Libya, including on the fact that Haftar is fighting terrorism. He is a well-known person, but he is not legitimate enough to win support from Europe. They can’t place their bets on Haftar, as a man who can end the war," Konovalov said.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'This Will Not Be Easy': Italy, Libya to Find It Hard to Stop Migration Flow
    EU's New Libya Deal Tries to 'Tackle Migration Issue Closer to Its Source'
    Libya Ready to Welcome Russia's Initiatives for Political Dialogue
    Libya Needs Russia’s Support Seeking to Foster Relations - Parliament Speaker
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, conflict, European Union, Khalifa Haftar, Italy, Russia, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Libya a deliberate total destruction of a nation by the Americans and the Europeans. Now they refuse to take the responsibility of cleaning up there own mess.

      Russia should say to them, its your mess you clean it up. Or in other words like my mother used to say, you made the bed now you have to lie in it.

      The price Europe has to pay for being a willing partner in American / CIA regime changes
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Losing Their Religion
    Losing Their "Religion"
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok