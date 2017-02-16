Russia Plays Key Role in Syria Conflict Settlement - UN Special Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The envoy pointed to a nationwide ceasefire that Russia and Turkey brokered late in December as the main example of Moscow's importance in attempting to bring peace to Syria.

Speaking after meeting Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, de Mistura said that two-day truce talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana highlighted the platform's role in allowing to consolidate ceasefire compliance efforts.

