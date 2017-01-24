Syrian Armed Opposition Presents Own View on Ceasefire Stabilization

ASTANA (Sputnik) — An international meeting on the Syrian settlement began in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 23 with the participation of a number of delegations, including armed opposition, Damascus, Russia, Iran and Turkey.

"We have presented our views on ceasefire and its stabilization based on meetings in Astana. Authorities have to study it now and give a response to it," Marua said.

The intra-Syrian peace talks in Astana have finished and the opposition will continue working on the achieved outcomes during the next round of talks in Geneva, scheduled for February 8, Hisham Marua told Sputnik.

"The meetings in Astana finished today, however, there will be further meetings in Geneva on February 8, during which the achieved outcomes will be complemented," Marua said.