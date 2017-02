© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Syrian Armed Opposition Presents Own View on Ceasefire Stabilization, Waits for Response

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Thursday that Russia, Iran and Turkey could bring big changes to the conflict in Syria if they helped stabilize the ceasefire regime.

Speaking with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, de Mistura also thanked Russia for its efforts to resolve the situation in Syria and noted the reduction in violence. According to him, the talks in Astana on Syria are very important, and more can be done in Geneva.

De Mistura presented to Shoigu a humanitarian roadmap on Syria and called for creation of a reliable mechanism to ensure ceasefire.