Source Reveals Who May Be Appointed as New Russian Ambassador to US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Russian media reported that Antonov may replace current Ambassador Sergei Kislyak who has been holding the post since 2008.

"This is a good, powerful candidacy," the source said.

© AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Antonov Top Candidate to Become Ambassador to US

According to media reports, the decision to appoint Antonov, who is considered to be an advocate of rough policy toward the United States, was made in autumn 2016, with Moscow believing Hillary Clinton would win the US presidential elections. However, despite Donald Trump becoming the President of the United States, Antonov still remains the top candidate for the office, sources told Kommersant.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment when asked if Antonov was considered as a candidate.