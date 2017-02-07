Register
    As Donald Trump rages against the world, America’s allies are worried—and rightly so. Our cover this week

    Mainstream News Magazines Launch Full-Out Front Cover Assault on Trump

    © Photo: The Economist twitter
    Politics
    166429

    A cursory glance at the covers of influential US and European news mags' February issues covers shows what seems to be a visual declaration of war against Donald Trump. Germany's Der Spiegel got the most attention with their knife-wielding Trump holding the decapitated head of Lady Liberty, but others also made a play to be the most controversial.

    Last Friday, Der Spiegel shocked readers and onlookers alike with the cover of their latest issue, featuring President Trump wielding a blood-soaked knife in one hand and the head of Lady Liberty, the world-famous American symbol of freedom, in the other. The words 'America First' are inscribed in the cover's lower right corner.

    Hit by a wall of negative comments, the magazine's editors insisted that the image was not meant to be provocative, but was supposed to 'defend democracy' by symbolizing Trump's 'attack on freedom and justice.'

    Washington released a list of 78 terrorist attacks that the mainstream media supposedly did not reported on
    © Photo: pixabay
    Coverage Cover-Up: White House Releases List of Terrorist Attacks Mainstream Media Didn't Report On
    However, social media users complained that the cover was depicting Trump as a terrorist, with others pointing out that the magazine never had the courage to depict actual radical Islamist terrorists in this way. Others called the cover "idiotic" and said that "a leftist magazine for intelligent people" had turned into a "neocon propaganda outlet." Others still suggested that even many Americans who didn't support the US President would see the Spiegel cover as "way over the top."

    As it turns out, Spiegel wasn't actually the first outlet to depict Trump cutting off the head of the Statue of Liberty. The New York Daily News tabloid did it back in 2015, and was also devoted to a story about Trump's alleged 'attack on immigrants'.

    The Washington Post, calling the Spiegel cover "stunning," learned from its creator Edel Rodriguez that the comparison of Trump to Daesh terrorists was deliberate. "Both sides are extremists, so I'm just making a comparison between them," Rodriguez said.

    Spiegel wasn't the only one out to shock last week. Irish political and cultural weekly Village magazine featured a picture of Trump in the crosshairs of a gun's scope with the caption 'WHY NOT'.

    Rioters throw rocks and molotov cocktails at riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014
    © RIA Novosti. Andrei Stenin
    Oliver Stone Urges Trump to Declassify Documents on Origins of Ukraine Crisis
    The cover story called Trump a threat to the world, and discussed whether it would be moral to assassinate him. Concluding that "shooting Trump is unnecessary and disproportionate," the provocative cover ended up sparking anger in Ireland and in the UK's Northern Island, where several high profile politicians actually were killed during The Troubles. Social media users slammed the magazine, saying that it went "too far", was advocating the President's murder, and was "a disgrace to Ireland

    London-based business magazine The Economist offered cover art that was just a bit less provocative, featuring Trump in his characteristic black business suit and red tie and a MAGA hat preparing to lob a Molotov cocktail. The cover story complained that Trump's policies threatened to destabilize the existing world order.

    With some Twitter users rushing to praise the cover story as a "timely" and "important" piece, others recalled how the The Economist had endorsed Hillary Clinton for President, and the magazine's connections to the Rothschild family, which co-owns 50% of the Economist Group's English branch together with another elite family, the Angelli military-industrial business dynasty.

    Bloomberg Businessweek chose to avoid scandal, choosing to criticize Trump's executive orders instead. The cover features Trump holding a 'template' for an executive order, with the text "Insert hastily drafted, legally dubious, economically destabilizing executive order here" written inside. The lead story is titled "Stability Is Good for Business. Trump's Whims Threaten It." 

    Time Magazine, for its part, chose to skip Trump altogether, and went after White House Chief of Staff Steve Bannon, whom it dubbed "the Great Manipulator."

    Social media reaction was more muted on this one, with many users making fun of Bannon's physical appearance or simply noting that no one reads Time magazine anymore.

    Compared to some of the others, the New Yorker magazine's cover, also devoted to Trump's executive order on immigration, was quite tame, with users suggesting that Spiegel had done a good job one-upping them.

    Finally, The Atlantic magazine decided to try to get a jump on next month, tweeting the cover of its March issue, which features the article 'How to Build an Autocracy'.

    Ironically, the cover story's author is none other than David Frum, a prominent neocon figure who served as  George W. Bush's speechwriter, inventing the 'Axis of Evil' phraseology. In his own time, Frum vigorously defended the US invasion of Iraq, and advocated for regime change in Iran and Syria. During the last election, Frum announced that he would vote for Hillary Clinton for president.

      support
      The real problem with the mainstream press apart from their presumption to serve as custodians for any and all forms of moral authority is that individuals such as Bill Moran cannot spell the word "descendant" properly. Lying and being a lazy slob are two sides of the same coin which pirate's dubloon is named "Reads-only-one-book-a-year Soros-paid dancing clown."

      The second problem is not a problem to me but a blessing: the Soros shoeshine boys of the MSM have not figured out how to make digital media pay, advertisers will not pay the rates for digital placement which print ads command and the print subscribers are abandoning ship in favour of pursuing alternative independent news sources who have fact checkers and copy editors on staff.

      This journalistic era will be remembered for the amusing fact that the only news sources today which are reliable are either state-funded papers of record or the old-school alternative independent press.
