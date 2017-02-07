Register
18:42 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Bill O'Reilly may have also puffed up his experiences covering the 1992 riots in Los Angeles.

    O'Reilly's Killer Quote Matches Downhill Trend of Today's Boorish US Journalism

    © AP Photo/ Jeff Christensen
    Politics
    Get short URL
    731250

    Commenting on Fox News host Bill O’Reilly's recent remarks about President Putin and his further theatrical refusal to apologize for the groundless insult, Russian political analyst Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak told Sputnik that such boorishness has long become a characteristic feature of today's American journalism.

    Former colleagues claim Bill O'Reilly may have bizarrely inserted himself into the narrative of the JFK assassination.
    © AP Photo/ JIM COOPER
    Fox News Host Offers No Apology for Remarks About Putin, Says Check Back in 2023
    This past weekend US President Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. O'Reilly, among other things, called Putin a "killer," to which the US leader responded: "You think our country’s so innocent?"

    The remark about the Russian leader was later addressed by Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said that the "words on the part of the Fox News reporter are unacceptable, offensive. To be honest, of course, we would prefer to get apologies addressed to the [Russian] president from such a respected broadcaster."

    This however provoked a theatrical reaction from O’Reilly who refused to apologize, claiming that he might have something ready in roughly six years.

    Commenting on the remarks of the US host, Russian political analyst and expert in American studies, Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak, told Radio Sputnik that such boorishness has long become a characteristic feature of today's American journalism.

    "It might be a new trend in journalism, however it's one which is going downhill," he said.

    "It is just boorishness. Unfortunately, such boorishness and impudence have become typical of American journalism. It is a habit similar to the one of putting your feet on a table. One might like it or not, but it is a given reality," he explained.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Responds to Fox News Criticism of Russia, Saying US Not 'So Innocent'
    "However you have to answer for your words. If you call someone a 'killer,' then you better be ready to back it up with evidence," he added.
    The political analyst further noted that the position of Fox News is by no means balanced or objective.

    It is the same very channel, he said, which had been showing Moscow in winter with palms in the streets. It was further revealed that they confused Moscow with Athens, broadcasting the protests from Greece as those in Moscow's streets, which resulted in a massive backlash.

    It is the same very channel which shamelessly cut off a girl speaking live on air about the actions of Georgia during its 2008 conflict with South Ossetia, when the channel had already taken Georgia's side.

    However, the channel claims that it presents a balanced position, which  is far from the truth, he finally stated.

    Bill O'Reilly
    © AP Photo/ JIM COOPER
    Kremlin Expects Apologies After Fox News Journalist Calls Putin a 'Killer'
    Sinelnikov-Orishak also commented on the response of President Trump, who remarked that Washington is not so "innocent," calling it "rather telling."

    "It is an encouraging signal that Trump tries to deliver on his electoral promises. For example, when Barack Obama was campaigning, he promised to sign a law on the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq on his very first day in office. However it took him a year and a half," he reminded.

    Trump though has started to do what he has promised right after he was sworn in. He promised to normalize relations with the Russian leader. And judging by his comments to the Fox News host, he made it clear that it was not just his electoral rhetoric.

    Trump's answers were strong and somewhat unexpected. Not many leaders are capable of speaking like this, he finally stated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    mass media, Fox News, Vladimir Putin, Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak, Bill O'Reilly, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      O'Reilly's comments not only bring ill repute on the name of "journalism", but also on the Irish ancestry his nationality has been hiding behind since WWII. Ask Larry King and the former Clark Gable, etal., who they really are.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      I love what O'Reilly said, he speaks what America thinks. His words reinforce my thoughts of the cease pool of America.
      The nation is a joke.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhaltin reply toMitach2002(Show commentHide comment)
      Mitach2002, "cesspool". And he does not speak for me, but for Rupert Murdoch.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    Postponed Apology
    Postponed Apology
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok