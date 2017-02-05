Register
    Lavrov Reveals the 'One Simple Thing' Why Russia Imposed Embargo on EU

    Topic:
    Russia Responds to Western Sanctions (207)
    The Russian foreign minister revealed the one and only reason why Moscow had to hit back in response to the European Union's economic restrictions.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian countermeasures in response to the EU sanctions were a reciprocal and honest step, because unfair competition from the EU producers was unacceptable amid Brussels introducing sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    "We imposed sanctions as a countermeasure over one simple thing. The European sanctions limit the ability of our banks to get loans to finance agriculture, which would mean agricultural producers from the European Union would have got advantage from conditions of unfair competition in the Russian market," Lavrov told the Austrian Profil magazine in an interview.

     

    When asked on what conditions Russia would cancel its restrictive measures, the minister said that the question was not for him to answer.

    "We did not initiate the sanctions, so it is not for us to lift them," Lavrov noted.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

     

    Topic:
    Russia Responds to Western Sanctions (207)

    Tags:
    embargo, sanctions, European Union, Sergei Lavrov, Russia
      Drain the swamp
      Lavrov=Legend !! Like Andrei Gromyko !
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Great move taught UE a fundamental lesson dont declare a economic war on a nation you rely on for business, nor anyone else for that matter.
      Sanctions are essentially cynical and oppressive and represents the worst of intentions to wards the recipient.

      4 years on Russian agriculture has leaped ahead in leaps and bounds and is now a top income producer for Russia.

      Considering Russia suppressed its agriculture development by decree going back to Stalin to give its European cousins a lifeline a fact which was historically well known and reinforced by Khrushchev as I recall reading about the debate which drew immense resentment from Russians who felt penalized for having to support a ungrateful Europe.

      Makes the decision on sanctions against Russia completely repulsive hideous monstrous and callous and also benign and completely stupid.
      The European leaders who voted these sanctions in should hold there heads bowed in shame and exile themselves to Devil Island so we never have to sight there faces ever again.
