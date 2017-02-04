Register
19:25 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Russian serviceman, left, trains Syrian soldiers to search and detect explosive devices in Palmyra. File photo

    Trump 'Likely to Team Up With Russia, Damascus to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh'

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    572090

    The only way for US President Donald Trump to liberate Raqqa, the de facto capital of Daesh (ISIS/ISIL), from terrorists, is to join forces with Russia and Damascus on the ground, Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov told Radio Sputnik.

    In order to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh (ISIS/ISIL), US President Donald Trump first needs to team up with Syria's government and Russia, Ivan Konovalov, a Russian military expert and Director of the Center for Strategic Trends Studies, believes.

    "The Syrian army's main offensive is the only way [to accomplish this task]: the capture of Palmyra, the liberation of Deir ez-Zor and then the advance on Raqqa. And [for Trump] that means working with [Syrian President Bashar] al-Assad and with Russia," Konovalov told Radio Sputnik.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter rests with his weapon on a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Battle for Raqqa: US Drops Obama’s Plan to Arm Kurds to Retake City From Daesh
    The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Trump administration had scrapped Barack Obama's plan to take Raqqa, the de facto capital of Daesh.

    "They provided the information, but we found huge gaps in it. It was poor staff work," a senior White House official who reviewed the document told the media outlet.

    The official specified that the Obama plan which envisaged arming and training Syrian Kurdish fighters lacked details about where exactly the training would take place and how many US soldiers would be required.

    Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) monitor the positions of Islamic State (IS) group in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, close to the Turkish border on March 13, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) monitor the positions of Islamic State (IS) group in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, close to the Turkish border on March 13, 2015

    To complicate matters further, the proposed plan didn't include any provision for coordinating operations with Russia or a clear political strategy for easing tensions with Ankara over US-Kurdish cooperation, the official highlighted.

    The Turkish government regards the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey. Ankara has repeatedly criticized the Obama administration's policy of arming and training Syrian Kurdish militants.

    While Trump's Syrian strategy has yet to be articulated, US observers have referred to the fact that the US President views the eradication of Daesh as a number one priority. Citing the President's election rhetoric, they assume that Trump may join the Russo-Syrian coalition to defeat the terrorist group.

    "Previous US administrations would have been extremely concerned about Turkish tactical cooperation with Russia, but not, apparently, President Trump, who has mentioned joining up with Russia and the Assad regime to dispatch ISIS (hoping at the same time, somehow, to split Iran away from that tandem)," Aaron Stein of the American Interest noted Thursday.

    Meanwhile, President Trump instructed Defense Secretary James Mattis and top Pentagon officials to work out yet another plan to take Raqqa within 30 days.

    U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 6, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 6, 2016

    "President Donald Trump is a businessman and a man who is accustomed to thinking straight. He has obviously realized that Obama had no plan at all. That's ridiculous to rely [solely] upon the Kurds, however, they [the Obama administration] had done this in the last six months. At the same time, the US has serious contradictions with the Turks, their NATO allies [in the region]," Konovalov said, adding that this controversy has obviously undermined the efficiency of US military operations on the ground.

    US President Barack Obama pauses during his last press conference at the White House in Washington, US, January 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US Armored Vehicles Delivery to Syrian Arab Coalition Approved by Obama - Pentagon
    Apparently, therefore, Trump decided to scrap this "toothless plan" of the Obama administration, the Russian expert emphasized.

    According to Konovalov, it is possible that Trump will decide to coordinate anti-Daesh efforts more closely with Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

    Perhaps, Trump understands that he can only succeed in taking Raqqa by teaming up with the Syrian Arab Army, which is backed by Russia, he assumed.

    Konovalov also referred to Trump's plan of creating "safe zones" in Syria. If this plan is really designed to accelerate the resolution of the Syrian crisis, it may work, he noted.

    Indeed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has signaled recently that Russia does not consider Trump's proposal to build safe zones in Syria an attempt to repeat the "Libyan scenario."

    "We understand that Donald Trump's administration has yet to specify its approach. The idea of safe zones was discussed in the beginning of the Syrian crisis. Then, they wanted to repeat 'the Libyan scenario,' announcing the creation of a safe zone, where the anti-government forces were located. I do not see that Washington attempts to follow the same path now," Lavrov said Wednesday at a press conference in Abu Dhabi.

    For his part, Mohammed Kheir Jasim Nadir, a member of the Syrian parliament, emphasized that the plan should be coordinated with the Syrian government.

    "Any proposal should be approved by and coordinated with the Syrian government as it is the first and final decision maker," Nadir told Sputnik.

    "According to UNSC resolution 2254, the Syrian authorities are responsible for protecting their people. If Trump wants to succeed in any proposal, he must first knock on the right door, coordinating it directly with Damascus or via Moscow, which coordinates fully with Damascus. The Syrian government is the exclusive administrator for its people and its geography," he elaborated.

    Konovalov noted that Turkey has tried to create a sort of safe zone in northern Syria. However, there is mutual distrust between Damascus and Ankara over the Turkish operation in northern Syria. Nevertheless, right now Syria, Turkey, Iran Russia are taking efforts to defeat Islamists and ensure the Syrian ceasefire.

    Trump sees that Washington needs to change its Syrian strategy; it would be a step in the right direction if he decides to join forces with Moscow and Damascus on the ground.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Raqqa Liberation Op Doomed Without Kurds - Iraqi Kurdistan Government
    US-Led Coalition Conducts Nine Airstrikes Near Syria’s Raqqa
    US-Led Coalition Jets Target Daesh's Oil Strorage Barrels in Raqqa
    Counter-Daesh Forces Move Within 5km of Tabqa Dam Near Raqqa - US-Led Coalition
    Kurdish SDF Drive Daesh From 130 Villages in Raqqa Province Since Dec. 10
    Tags:
    anti-Daesh coalition, coalition, Islamists, The Syrian war, Daesh, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), James Mattis, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Iran, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia, Raqqa, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      Crazy, war doesn't work that way unless one side or sides are Most Coward.
    • Reply
      drblackin reply topeaceactivist2(Show commentHide comment)
      peaceactivist2, Moby Go
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_Qwo8sT9U0
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      One has to wonder about those who were in the Obama administration, at the end, ate not thinking like Shakespeare's Macbeth:
      ' For mine own good,
      All causes shall give way. I am in blood
      Stepped in so far that, should I wade no more,
      Returning were as tedious as (to) go o'er.
      Strange things I have in (my) head, that will to hand,
      Which must be acted ere they may be scanned."
    • Reply
      avatar
      nonyank
      You can be sure if the US gets involved civilian deaths will jump and hitting wrong targets will also jump and when it happens the US will blame Russia as usual....best to keep the US out of it entirely since it is they that are responsible for this whole debacle.
      And if you think Dumb Dumb Donald is any different than his predecessors you are delusional because the Donald is flat NUTS!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Walter Wolf
      Since Trump is not a slave-market-politician who did not have a plan, he will be able to negotiate the deal with Turkey on Kurdish status in aftermath of the war. Kurds are motivated in this war now and unlike SAA they fight for brighter future, not for shoes from dead jihadi feet.
      The right way to go for such multi-ethnic states like Syria and Ukraine is federalization. Dictator Porky resists to justification of financial distribution in Ukraine but Assad, in contrast, has stated that the people of Syria will make decision on this objective.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok