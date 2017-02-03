White House Reveals Trump's Stance on New US Envoy's to UN Remarks on Crimea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Haley said on Thursday that Washington's sanctions related to the Russian peninsula in the Black Sea would "remain in place" despite a 2014 referendum in which the majority of Crimeans voted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia.
The Kremlin spokesman commented on the statement and said that Moscow was "never overly optimistic" about the United States' stance on sanctions, saying "we have talked about this from the beginning." He added that Moscow disagrees with such approach and will continue "to consistently and convincingly voice our position to all the members of the UN Security Council meetings."
"I think Ambassador Haley made it very clear of our concern with Russia’s occupation of Crimea," Spicer told reporters at a press briefing.
Crimea, which has a predominately ethnically-Russian population, seceded from Ukraine to rejoin Russia in March 2014, following a referendum in which over 96 percent of the voters supported the move. The Ukrainian government, the US and the EU refused to recognize the legality of the vote and introduced sanctions against Russia.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Same old shit, different day. When it comes to trustworthiness, Russia is in a whole different universe than the Outlaw US Empire, which as a prevaricator is in an exceptional class by itself. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete "I think Ambassador Haley made it very clear of our concern with Russia’s occupation of Crimea," Spicer told reporters at a press briefing."
karlof1
RedBanner
Spicer, if you keep repeating such non-sense, you start looking like those pathetic spokespersons who preceded you on that podium...
As for this Nikki Haley as US Ambassador to the UN... well, she looks just like Samantha Power... only the hair color looks different!
In short, the foreign policies of the current US administration don't seem to change much from its predecessors... :(
As for the sanctions on Russia, please let them stay indefinitely. After all they are hurting more mainly the EU, than Russia, so these sanctions are actually good ;)
Regarding Crimea... well, you can dream whatever you want, but historically Crimea is, has always been, and will remain forever part of Russia. Furthermore the people of Crimea have freely voted on a clean referendum, and there is no chance you can change the will or the minds of some 96% of the Crimea population!