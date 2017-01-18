Washington Cannot Trust Moscow, Must Be Cautious - US Ambassador to UN Nominee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — She also commented the US sanctions against Russia and said that they should be maintained until there is a dramatic shift in Moscow's foreign policy.

"We always have to be cautious. I don’t think that we can trust them. I think we have to make sure that we try and see what we can get from them before we give to them," Haley told the Senate Foreign relations Committee.

"I think [the sanctions] should be preserved, and I don't think they should be lifted until we see a strong change from Russian government," Haley said.

Moscow should show positive actions before Washington removes sanctions against Russia, the nominee for US Ambassador to the United Nations said.

"I think that Russia has to have positive actions before we lift any sanctions off Russia."