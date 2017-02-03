Mogherini Slams Trump's 'Walls and Bans', While Calling for Partnership

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She added that the European Union will remain friends the US people and administration on the basis of "our own strong values, principles, interests."
"We will show our way is cooperation and partnership. We do not believe in walls and in bans, and we are committing even more today to working with all our partners in the region," Mogherini told reporters.
The order has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump was voted by 62,985,105 citizens of his country and was elected president. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete in order to keep at least some self-respect, this woman should resign and get on with her life. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Coming from one of a confirmed freak of Europe. Mogherini's opinion means less than nothing to me. She is apparently quite insane.
Athanasios
How many voted for Mogherini? None. She is not elected.
md74
jas
"Morality" from a woman who is entirely supportive of the Kiev junta and the wickedness of that violent coup and the misery caused in eastern Ukraine. This woman belongs in the psych ward of a prison. .