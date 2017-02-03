Register
03 February 2017
    EU's High representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini arrives for an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016 at the European Council, in Brussels.

    Mogherini Slams Trump's 'Walls and Bans', While Calling for Partnership

    Politics
    The European Union does not see migration bans as an approach to handling immigration, but the bloc will retain its positive relations with the United States despite President Donald Trump’s travel ban, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She added that the European Union will remain friends the US people and administration on the basis of "our own strong values, principles, interests."

    "We will show our way is cooperation and partnership. We do not believe in walls and in bans, and we are committing even more today to working with all our partners in the region," Mogherini told reporters.

    Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport
    © AFP 2016/ Joshua LOTT
    Those Who Attack Trump's Order 'Remained Silent When Obama Bombed Muslim States'
    On January 27, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which blocks the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months and suspends entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

    The order has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.

    Donald Trump, Federica Mogherini, United States
      Athanasios
      Trump was voted by 62,985,105 citizens of his country and was elected president.
      How many voted for Mogherini? None. She is not elected.
      md74
      in order to keep at least some self-respect, this woman should resign and get on with her life.
      jas
      Coming from one of a confirmed freak of Europe. Mogherini's opinion means less than nothing to me. She is apparently quite insane.

      "Morality" from a woman who is entirely supportive of the Kiev junta and the wickedness of that violent coup and the misery caused in eastern Ukraine. This woman belongs in the psych ward of a prison. .
