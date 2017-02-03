Mogherini Slams Trump's 'Walls and Bans', While Calling for Partnership

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She added that the European Union will remain friends the US people and administration on the basis of "our own strong values, principles, interests."

"We will show our way is cooperation and partnership. We do not believe in walls and in bans, and we are committing even more today to working with all our partners in the region," Mogherini told reporters.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which blocks the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months and suspends entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

The order has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.