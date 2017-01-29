Trump Yet to Make Decision on Whether to Lift Washington's Anti-Russia Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The new US administration has not made any decision on the anti-Russian sanctions yet and the issue was not discussed by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation held on Saturday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

"We have not made any decisions on sanctions. The president will continue to have conversations and our team will continue to liaise with Russian officials. But no decisions were made. It was not brought up in the call yesterday," Spicer said in an interview with the ABC broadcaster.

© REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach Bavarian Prime Minister Calls for Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions in 2017

He added that the US administration was going to discuss joint anti-terror efforts with Russia.

Putin and Trump held the phone conversation on Saturday having discussed anti-terror efforts, the situation in the Middle East, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the sphere of strategic stability and non-proliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation on the Korean peninsula as well as the situation in Donbass.