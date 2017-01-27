US to 'Work Smarter' at the UN - New US Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United States plans to change its approach to the United Nations and put emphasis on maintaining strong ties with its allies, new US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told reporters before presenting her credentials to the UN Secretary-General on Friday.

"You are going to see a change in the way we do business. It’s no longer about working harder it’s about working smarter," Haley said. "Have the back of our allies and make sure that our allies have our back as well. For those who don’t have our back we’ll take names."

Haley said Washington is going to demonstrate its values at the UN by showing its strengths.

In November, then-US President-Elect Donald Trump chose Haley to the position at the world body as one of his first picks for the new administration. On Tuesday, the US Senate unanimously confirmed the former governor of South Carolina as the next US ambassador to the United Nations.