'Getting the Most': Trump to Speak With Putin, Hollande, Merkel on Saturday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump will hold telephone talks with French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced.

Getting the most out of the 1st full week- tomorrow @potus will speak by phone with leaders of France, Germany and Russia — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) 27 января 2017 г.

