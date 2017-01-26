China Voices Wish to Cooperate With Russia, US on Solving Global Issues

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China, Russia and the United States take a great responsibility for peace, security and development on the planet as the countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council, the spokeswoman added.

"We are dedicated to cooperating with Russia and the United States to solve the problems that the world faces today," Hua stated at a briefing.

On January 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for Russia, China and the United States developing ties together.