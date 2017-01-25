Register
21:05 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea

    South China Sea Dispute Could Result in 'Broader Bilateral Talks' Under Trump

    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Politics
    Get short URL
    241613

    President Donald Trump's administration has vowed to prevent China from taking over territories in international waters in the South China Sea. The corresponding statement came from White House spokesman Sean Spicer during his press briefing on Monday.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. John Short, political analyst and Professor of Public Policy at the University of Maryland.

    "I think it is a part of Trump's new rhetoric, America first and America strong. Especially, America strong in global geopolitics," Short said.

    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Beijing to Trump: We'll Protect South China Sea Sovereignty
    "I think for a new president with no government experience there is also a strong sense of making a statement, drawing a line and since China is a major power in the world, it is obviously important for the Trump administration to respond to China and South China Sea," he added.

    The analyst spoke about whether these statements are just rhetoric or if Trump will actually act on them.

    Talking about whether such rhetoric could lead to US facing a naval blockade, the analyst said that, "It is extremely unlikely for that to happen."

    He said that would make things extremely difficult for everyone. "The last time we were facing something like that was the Cuban missile crisis and we escaped that without facing nuclear annihilation," Short said.

    According to him most of the military will counsel against this and the administration would strongly resist undertaking such a naval blockade.

    "China has access to a huge part of the US market and the US has more limited access to the Chinese market and so that of course could be a part of the deal and I think that’s where the Trump administration's future lies, embodying the notion that the new president can do deals, he can strike bargains and I am sure that this South China Sea issue can figure into broader bilateral talks and access to the markets," Short said.

    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    US Attempts to Intervene in South China Sea are 'Futile.' Here's Why
    The analyst further spoke about the "mutually beneficial" relations between China and the US and what sort of issues may arise economically if the two countries refuse to cooperate with each other. Earlier, the newly-appointed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that China should not be allowed to access the islands it had built in the contested South China Sea.

    Following his remarks, the Chinese media said that Washington would need to wage war to achieve this. Many analysts suggest that the recent statements by the new White House administration may signify the possibility of military action, or even a naval blockade, that would lead to a large-scale confrontation with China.

    Related:

    Top Senate Democrat Urges Trump to Label China ‘Currency Manipulator’
    Trump’s Inauguration Partially Censored in China
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, South China Sea, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok