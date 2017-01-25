Trump, Modi Discuss Strengthening US-Indian Partnership in Economy, Defense

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call on Tuesday discussed bolstering the bilateral relation in economic and security-related areas, the White House said in a press release.

"The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defense," the release stated.

The White House also announced that Donald Trump will host Nahendra Modi in Washington, DC this year taker in 2017.

"Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the United States later this year," the release stated on Tuesday. "[Trump] emphasized that the United States considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world."