“If Trump launches a trade war against Asia and South America, that will open opportunities for us,” Gabriel told the Handelsblatt media outlet on Monday.
He also criticized Trump’s warning that to impose a 35-percent import tariff on German cars.
On Monday, Trump issued an executive order to begin withdrawing the United States from the TPP deal.
The TPP free trade deal, covering 40 percent of the global economy, was signed last February by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and the United States.
