US Defense Secretary, NATO Chief Discuss Alliance Role in Transatlanic Security

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo US, UK Defense Chiefs Discuss Importance of NATO Alliance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Defense Secretary James Mattis and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg discussed the critical role that the alliance plays in cross-Atlantic security, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Secretary Mattis spoke today by telephone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to reconnect and discuss the key role NATO plays in transatlantic security," the release stated on Monday.