Astana Talks on Syria to Start at 07:00 GMT January 23, End at 07:00 January 24

ALMATY (Sputnik) – The Astana talks on Syrian settlement will start at 07:00 GMT on January 23 and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on January 24, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

“The talks will begin on 23 January at 1pm [local media]. The talks will end on 24 January 1pm (subject to change),” the ministry said in a media guide.

The ministry noted that the talks would be held in the hotel Rixos President Astana.

“Please be informed that the talks will be held behind closed doors,” the media guide said.

The Foreign Ministry added that the final press conference was scheduled for 08:00 GMT, January 24 but it was unclear whether the conference would be held.

The delegations from Russia, Turkey and Iran as well as the UN's Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura have already arrived in Astana.

The Syrian opposition groups agreed to attend the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran as an attempt to end the six-year civil war in the country, which sees government forces fighting against a number of opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh, which is banned in Russia and many other countries.

