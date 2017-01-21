De Mistura Arrives in Astana for Intra-Syrian Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The peace negotiations on Syria will take place on Monday in Astana.

"Staffan de Mistura has arrived in Astana," Jainakov told RIA Novosti.

The Syrian opposition groups agreed to attend the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran as an attempt to end the six-year civil war in the country, which sees government forces fighting against a number of opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State, which is banned in Russia as other states worldwide.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!