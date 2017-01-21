Delegations of Russia, Iran, Turkey Arrive in Astana for Syrian Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian, Iranian and Turkish delegations have arrived in the Kazakh capital for intra-Syrian talks, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Anuar Jainakov said Saturday.

"So far, delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran have arrived," Jainakov told RIA Novosti.

© Flickr/ Ken & Nyetta De Mistura, Syrian Opposition to Arrive in Astana Late Saturday

The peace negotiations on Syria will take place on Monday in Astana.

The Syrian opposition groups agreed to attend the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran as an attempt to end the six-year civil war in the country, which sees government forces fighting against a number of opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State, which is banned in Russia as other states worldwide.