21:09 GMT +318 January 2017
    A German soldier from the NATO coalition stands guard during a visit by resolute support spokesman Brigadier General H. Cleveland outside the Shaheen 209th military corps training center in Mazar-i-Sharif on April 26, 2016

    German MP Backs Trump, Saying NATO 'Aggravated Crises, Fostered Terror'

    United States President Donald Trump recently called NATO an "obsolete" organization since it is not much engaged in fighting terrorism and its members are not contributing enough. In an interview with Sputnik Germany, German politician and Bundestag MP Wolfgang Gehrke explained why he supports Trump's point of view.

    According to Gehrke, NATO failed to ensure security worldwide and, on the contrary, contributed to a greater instability.

    "Of course, NATO is outdated. It has not achieved any constructive results. It has aggravated crises. Their war against terror has fostered terror. We are in favor of dissolving NATO and replacing it with a European security system," the politician told Sputnik Germany.

    Donald Trump has long been a vocal critic of the alliance in its current state.

    U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters support soldiers during the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland. Polish leaders say the country is buying Polish-made Black Hawk helicopters as it modernizes the army.
    Polish President Rebuffs Trump's Comment on 'Obsolete' NATO, Says No Factors Weakening Alliance
    "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems. Number one it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago. Number two the countries aren't paying what they're supposed to pay. I took such heat, when I said NATO was obsolete. It's obsolete because it wasn't taking care of terror," he told The Times newspaper during his recent interview.

    Gehrke supported Trump's point of view, saying that "it would be nice to have an American president who understands that the United States and Russia should jointly take responsibility for what is happening in the world."

    The politician also criticized the deployment of additional NATO forces and military equipment to Central and Eastern European nations as well as their transfer through the German territory.

    "As the Left Party, we can't turn a blind eye to this situation. I would call for more pressure, what concerns the dissolution of NATO. I would also eagerly discuss the idea of who should make the greatest contribution to disarmament," the politician stated.

    Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Francois Hollande and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan react as they observe a fly past during the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016.
    Trump's Remark on NATO 'Delegitimizes' the Alliance as a 'Relic of the Past'
    On January 6, 87 Abrams M1A1 tanks, 20 Paladin artillery vehicles and 136 Bradley fighting vehicles arrived in the German port of Bremerhaven. The United States also plans to deploy 50 Black Hawk, 10 CH-47 Chinook and 24 Apache helicopters, as well as 2,200 personnel.

    The newly-arrived military equipment will be distributed across Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania for training, exercises and maintenance. The military equipment is supposed to be a part of NATO's mission to contain alleged "Russian aggression" against Baltic States and Eastern European countries.

      Robert Klimenko
      I love the ingress "President Trump", although not inaugurated yet the outgoing is history already!
