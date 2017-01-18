Crimea Plans to Boost Economic Ties With China, India, Italy Among Other States

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — Muradov expressed hope that "the situation around Crimea will be soon stabilized" and that the free economic zone will function effectively.

"We have good cooperation prospects with Iran and India. This year, we intend to establish ties with such a fast-growing country of the Far East region, a traditional friend of Russia as Vietnam. It is possible that we will plan the visit of our delegation," Muradov told RIA Novosti.

He noted that Crimea was in partnership relations with Chinese business and planned to "revitalize" cooperation with the country’s Hainan province, adding that Turkish, Arab and Israeli businesses were also ready to cooperate with the peninsula.

At the same time, Crimea intends to strengthen economic contacts with Bulgaria, Moldova, Italy and France.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after an overwhelming majority of voters supported the historic reunification in a referendum.