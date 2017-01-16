Crimea Prepares UN Draft Resolution on Human Rights Abuses When Part of Ukraine

© Sputnik/ Vasiliy Batanov Crimea Leader Says UN Resolution on Crimea Full of Propagandistic Cliches

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — On December 19, 2016, the UNGA adopted a resolution calling for international monitoring of human rights situation in Crimea.

"The draft of the Crimean resolution to the United Nations on Ukraine has already been prepared. It reflects an extensive period of all the events, including those related to the violation of human rights in Crimea in the Ukrainian period. We tried to describe the whole situation chronologically," Zaur Smirnov told RIA Novosti.

Crimea rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum. Almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for the reunification. Kiev, as well as Brussels, Washington and their allies, did not recognize the move and considers the peninsula to be an occupied territory.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!