Idea of Two State Solution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict 'Not Over' - Kerry

© AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem to Make Middle East 'Spit Blood for Years'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 23, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention of the United States . The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

"No, no it’s not over," Kerry said during a World Economic Forum conference.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.