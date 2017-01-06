Register
    A general view taken on March 29, 2016 shows Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem

    US House of Representatives Officially Condemns UN Anti-Israel Resolution

    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Middle East
    29304

    The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in favor of condemning the UN Security Council resolution critical of Israel’s settlement activity, Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On December 30, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote — with the only abstention coming from the United States — condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

    The resolution stated that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory."

    “The House just voted to condemn the UN's anti-Israel resolution,” Ryan stated in a Twitter message after the House voted in favor of the measure 342-80 on Thursday.

     

      jas
      jas officially condemns Paul Ryan. lol
    • Reply
      jas
      BREAKING NEWS → The House just voted to condemn the UN's anti-Israel resolution. America stands with #Israel. 🇮🇱🇺🇸

      I wasn't aware that Ryan spoke for the entire country of the US. Last time I checked, very few national voters supported him. Democrats and Trump voters both dislike him.
