US House of Representatives Officially Condemns UN Anti-Israel Resolution

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On December 30, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote — with the only abstention coming from the United States — condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The resolution stated that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory."

“The House just voted to condemn the UN's anti-Israel resolution,” Ryan stated in a Twitter message after the House voted in favor of the measure 342-80 on Thursday.

BREAKING NEWS → The House just voted to condemn the UN's anti-Israel resolution. America stands with #Israel. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 6, 2017

